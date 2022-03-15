Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.