UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. UWM posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $383.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

