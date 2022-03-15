37,337 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

