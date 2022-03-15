Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 351.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

