Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

