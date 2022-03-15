Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

