Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Price Target Raised to GBX 146 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.27. The stock has a market cap of £120.39 million and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £645,250 ($839,076.72). Also, insider Patrick Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($59,817.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $123,725,000.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

