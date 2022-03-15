Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $19.39 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $457.33 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.60 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

