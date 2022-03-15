Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.91. The company has a market cap of £363.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

