Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGS. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $5.94 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.