Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGS. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $5.94 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
