Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 980.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $4,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

