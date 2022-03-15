Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $480,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

