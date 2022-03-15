Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in V.F. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,025,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after purchasing an additional 254,632 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VFC opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

