2,034 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

