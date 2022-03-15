Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 737 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.