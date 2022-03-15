iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.