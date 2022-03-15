Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

