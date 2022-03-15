Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.