Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,438 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

