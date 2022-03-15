Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

