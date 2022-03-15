Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $28.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arteris stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

