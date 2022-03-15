Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

