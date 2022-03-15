Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Decreases By 31.6%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.