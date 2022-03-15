First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $337,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

