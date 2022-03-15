First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.