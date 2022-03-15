Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

