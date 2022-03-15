Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 123.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MILE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

MILE opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Metromile Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.