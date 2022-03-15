CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.82. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

