Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,658 shares of company stock worth $2,739,103. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

