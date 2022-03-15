3,100 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:RGR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.