Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,158 shares of company stock worth $44,251,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.24 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

