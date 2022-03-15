Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.48.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
