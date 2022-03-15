Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,302 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

