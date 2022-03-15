Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.27 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.71.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

