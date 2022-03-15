Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

