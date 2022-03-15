Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

