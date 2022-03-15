Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.72). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NKTR stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

