Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty Group accounts for 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

