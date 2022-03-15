State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,105 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

