CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average of $376.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

