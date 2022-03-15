Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 43.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

