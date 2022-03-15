CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

