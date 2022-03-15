Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 37.4%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CMCT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.
CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.