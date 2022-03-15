Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 37.4%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CMCT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

