Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 30.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.