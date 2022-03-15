Short Interest in Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Increases By 28.5%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 801,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

BRZE opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

