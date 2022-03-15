Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

