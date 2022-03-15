Analysts Expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.01.

Lufax stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lufax has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

