Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of IDYA opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

