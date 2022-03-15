First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

