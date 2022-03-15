Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,851 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

